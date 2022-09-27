NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern Stock Down 2.4 %

NWE stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

