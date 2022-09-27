Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $55,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

