Ellevest Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,448,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 548,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,323,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $262.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

