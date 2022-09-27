Clean Yield Group Trims Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Biogen by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $291.54.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

