Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PFE stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

