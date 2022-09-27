Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $245.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

