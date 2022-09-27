DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.
Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.