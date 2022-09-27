PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 607.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.