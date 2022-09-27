Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $600.00 to $560.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $480.30 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

