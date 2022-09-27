QuiverX Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (QRX)

QuiverX (QRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. QuiverX has a market capitalization of $546,953.00 and approximately $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuiverX coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuiverX has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

QuiverX Coin Profile

QuiverX was first traded on October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuiverX’s official website is quiverx.io.

QuiverX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuiverX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuiverX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

