Jejudoge One Day Trading Volume Hits $33,308.00 (JEJUDOGE)

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Jejudoge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jejudoge has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. Jejudoge has a market capitalization of $491,428.00 and $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jejudoge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jejudoge Coin Profile

Jejudoge launched on May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 coins. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @Jejudoge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jejudoge is jejudoge.net.

Buying and Selling Jejudoge

According to CryptoCompare, “The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge."

