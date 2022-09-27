Whole Network (NODE) Tops One Day Volume of $183,208.00

Whole Network (NODE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Whole Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Whole Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Whole Network has a total market cap of $246,436.00 and $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Whole Network Profile

Whole Network’s genesis date was June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. Whole Network’s official website is www.wn.work. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whole Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whole Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whole Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

