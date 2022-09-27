BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $299,430.00 (BLACK)

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $299,430.00 and $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#.

Buying and Selling BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

