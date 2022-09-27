KickPad Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $265,306.00 (KPAD)

KickPad (KPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One KickPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickPad has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. KickPad has a market capitalization of $265,306.00 and $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KickPad Coin Profile

KickPad launched on March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. The official website for KickPad is thekickpad.com. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KickPad

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

