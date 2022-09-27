Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Crexendo Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Crexendo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $1,753,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.
