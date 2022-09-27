8,142 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

