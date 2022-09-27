Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.9 %

C opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.