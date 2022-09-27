Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Shares of AJRD opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

