Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC opened at $162.08 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $177.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.04.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.86. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

