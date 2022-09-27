Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 16,330 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.30% of Callaway Golf worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Insider Activity at Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

