Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. CSFB upped their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.83.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.14. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.71.

Insider Activity at Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

