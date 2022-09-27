Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Snam Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMRY opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Snam has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

