Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.75 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s previous close.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

TSE REAX opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.25.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

