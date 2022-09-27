Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.75 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s previous close.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
TSE REAX opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.25.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.