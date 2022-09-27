Sabal Trust CO Has $31.06 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 16.9% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

