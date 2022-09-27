The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

