Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,410 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 179,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 119,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $323.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

