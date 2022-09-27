Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 38,462 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

