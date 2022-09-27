Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 558 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

