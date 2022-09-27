Patten Group Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $508.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.57 and a 200-day moving average of $513.25. The company has a market capitalization of $475.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

