NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.46 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

