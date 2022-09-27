Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Optical Cable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCC opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.59. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

