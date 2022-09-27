Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SCHL opened at $30.82 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 143.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

