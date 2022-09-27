Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Optical Cable Stock Performance

Shares of Optical Cable stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Optical Cable has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

