Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

SCHL stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.88. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 84.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Scholastic by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,879 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 49.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

