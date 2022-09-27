Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.