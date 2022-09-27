Asset Dedication LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,758 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 8.08% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBHB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBHB opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

