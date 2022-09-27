iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Position Raised by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 609.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 558,315 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 555,766 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 716.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $8,421,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

