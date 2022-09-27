Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,019 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,996,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14.

