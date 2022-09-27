Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 110,583 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,583 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,741,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,457,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 837.7% in the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 653,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $996,400,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $7,529,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71.

