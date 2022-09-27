Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in BCE by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 140,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 216,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

