9,186 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TELUS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in TELUS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 97.17%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.