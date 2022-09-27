Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 436.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,567 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SHY opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

