Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,634.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

