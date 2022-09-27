Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $151.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.18 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

