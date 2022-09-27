Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $336.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.51 and its 200-day moving average is $375.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.