CaliCoin (CALI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

CaliCoin (CALI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, CaliCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One CaliCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaliCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $102,478.00 worth of CaliCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010934 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CaliCoin Coin Profile

CaliCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2021. CaliCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. CaliCoin’s official website is calicoin.me. CaliCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CaliCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CaliCoin was created to help this very special class of needy animals. CaliCoin admires and draws strength from these animals and their will to survive. CaliCoin even coined a term for these animals.CaliCoin aims to help “Animals of Determination”—“AODs”CaliCoin is a unique charity token and a donation platform devoted to helping AODs. CaliCoin smartly marries the dual affinity many crypto-enthusiasts have for animal welfare, and hence provides a safe, transparent, and seamless means to help AODs around the world.CaliCoin is built on the Ethereum Network, which means every transaction is transparent and highly protected. Currently, there are 100 Million fixed supply tokens with the coin listed on multiple exchanges.To ensure transparency, the CaliCoin team conducts rigorous due diligence on AOD charities before admitting them into the CaliCoin system. Once a charity is qualified, it is added to the CaliCoin platform and assigned its own wallet. Prospective donors can then peruse the charities, choose one or more (or all!) for a donation, and purchase and deposit CaliCoins seamlessly into the wallets of their choice. CaliCoin is 100% non-profit and takes no commissions or added fees. Donors can rest assured 100% of their donations go directly to the animals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaliCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaliCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

