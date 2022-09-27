Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,067,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

BSCP opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

