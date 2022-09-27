Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 10,908 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 248,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 232,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

