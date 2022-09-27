Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PML opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.