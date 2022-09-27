Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $713,000 Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on MeiraGTx from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.73. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

